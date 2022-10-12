Recent study outlines some of the main reasons that people choose to postpone childbearing

The primary causes for delaying or giving up childbirth in Finland are discussed in a recent study that was published in the journal Marriage and Family Review. This includes the hypothesis that there is a link between internet activity and people’s desire to have kids.

The study looked at a few of the justifications people gave for delaying parenthood amid Finland’s fertility decrease in the 2010s, according to the publication.

Consequently, the information for this study came from the two most recent Finnish Family Barometers, conducted in 2015 and 2018. According to reports, Väestöliitto, the Finnish Family Federation, carried out the representative survey.

Using this data, the paper titled ‘Reasons to Postpone Childbearing during Fertility Decline in Finland,’ tried to explain the sharp decline in the birth rate in Finland.

The study analysed the data collected from at least 3,468 people who were aged between 20-44.

When asked if they wanted children, half of the participants said that they did not want or did not want children any longer. However, 36.6% of people have delayed their plans to start a family. 13.4% of respondents claimed they were unsure about their plans for having children or more.