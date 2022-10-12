Siraj, Shami, and Thakur will join the Indian team after Chahar is ruled out of the T20 World Cup

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur will shortly travel to Australia to join the Indian team, despite Deepak Chahar’s injury-related absence from the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Chahar, one of the stand-by players, was anticipated to join the starting lineup, but it is thought that his back injury would take some time to cure.

‘It will take time for Deepak to become in shape. His back problem has resurfaced. Consequently, BCCI is deploying three reinforcements. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj’ Under the condition of anonymity, a BCCI official told PTI.

Chahar had participated in the T20 series against South Africa but was unable to play in the ODI series due to a back problem. He presented himself at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for treatment.

It is known that the team management has time to assess the form and fitness of all three pacers because they have till Saturday to announce Bumrah’s successor.

They will have enough time to adjust to the weather in Australia thanks to their prompt arrival. They will be prepared for the competition in the event that their services are needed.

Siraj was superb in the recently finished ODI series against South Africa, when he was named player of the series, but Shami, with his experience, currently leads the field. In three games, Siraj recorded five wickets, including three in the Ranchi ODI.

Thakur will cover for Hardik Pandya thanks to his all-around skills, but it’s likely that he will be on the standby list.

For the time being, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to travel and will only join the team if the team requests an additional batter.

If Yuzvendra Chahal is hurt in any way, Bishnoi will travel.