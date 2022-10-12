The ‘oddest social calendar’ in the world belongs to Elon Musk!

After Vanity Fair referred to the gathering as a ‘sex party’, Mr. Jurvetson’s party in June 2017 at his Bay Area home caused a little uproar. (Mr. Musk, who attended the event, disagreed, calling it ‘boring and corporate, with zero sex or nudity anywhere.’) Another party Mr. Jurvetson held, this one including Moby as the DJ, had a visitor who claimed to have witnessed Elon Musk taking part in a ‘cuddle puddle,’ a sort of largely nonsexual group cuddling that is common in the Bay Area.

A number of opulent birthday parties have been hosted by Mr. Musk as well, including one in an English castle and another on board the Orient Express, a luxurious train. Additionally, he has thrown theme parties that at least once had real jousting taking place on horses. Mr. Musk hurt his back when squaring off against the world sumo champion at a Japanese-themed party he hosted in Tarrytown, New York.

Sometimes these events span a whole weekend, as was the case with the wife of Mr. Jurvetson’s recent 40th birthday celebration at the couple’s Half Moon Bay, California, residence. When Mr. Musk gave The New York Post a picture with Mr. Brin in the background in response to The Journal’s allegation that Mr. Musk’s alleged romance with Mr. Brin’s wife had broken the men’s relationship, the world got a view of the party.

Playing a Role in Hollywood;

South African-born Mr. Musk, who was born in 1971, first attended college in Canada before moving to the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his degree in 1995. In college, Mr. Musk and Adeo Ressi, a close friend who is now the CEO of VC Lab and teaches aspiring venture capitalists, operated a makeshift nightclub out of their home. Mr. Ressi has recalled leaving events on occasion to see Mr. Musk upstairs by himself, playing a video game. When he hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2021, Mr. Musk alluded to having Asperger’s condition.

In 1999, Mr. Musk acquired his first substantial wealth when he sold Zip2, a software start-up that produced online city guides, to Compaq for $22 million. The same year, he founded X.com, a payments business that would later become PayPal. Mr. Musk’s net wealth reached $100 million in 2002 with the sale of PayPal, the same year that he established SpaceX in the Los Angeles suburbs. He discovered Hollywood there, along with its nightlife. They wanted Mr. Musk to portray the Silicon Valley wunderkind attempting to save the world.