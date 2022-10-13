Dennis Tito, an American businessman  intends to travel to moon with his wife Akiko on a future SpaceX mission

Dennis Tito, an American entrepreneur who became the first person to pay for their own space voyage in 2001, declared on Wednesday that he plans to accompany his wife Akiko on a future SpaceX lunar orbital mission.

The journey will happen once Elon Musk’s business completes the development of its Starship rocket prototype and successfully completes a first commercial flight that will feature Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

Starship would travel 125 miles above the lunar surface during the week-long mission before returning to Earth.

Tito refused to disclose the price he and Akiko paid for their tickets, but he did add that there are still 10 seats available for sign-ups.

On the other side, Maezawa has already filled every space on his ‘dear Moon’ trip, which won’t set off until at least 2023 but probably much later.

When Tito paid $20 million to board a Russian rocket to the International Space Station in 2001, space tourism officially got underway.

Before founding Wilshire Associates in 1972, Tito, an engineer with a background in aeronautics and astronautics, worked for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the 1960s.

For NASA’s Artemis missions to return people to the Moon, a Starship derivative has already been selected as the lander, and Musk has promised that the rocket will successfully complete its first orbital test this year.