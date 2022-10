Gopal Italia, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, was granted bail on Thursday three hours after being arrested.

The Delhi Police detained him and took him to the Sarita Vihar police station after learning that he had made derogatory comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, tweeted that ‘the people of Gujarat won’ upon his release.