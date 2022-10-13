For first time, Punjab’s excise department collects more than Rs 4,000 crore in just six months

Harpal Singh Cheema, the excise minister for Punjab, announced Thursday that the state’s excise collection for the first time ever exceeded Rs 4,000 crore during the first half of a financial year, totaling Rs 4,280 crore.

According to a press release from the Punjab government, the amount of excise revenue collected during the current fiscal year up till October 12 increased by 37.62% as compared to the amount received during the same period previous year, which was Rs 3,110 crore.

Cheema ascribed the 37% surge to the new excise policy, saying it had ushered about such a paradigm shift in the Punjabi liquor industry. ‘The twin objectives of the 2022-23 Excise Policy are maximization of revenue and providing affordable quality liquor to citizens. The policy also strives to keep a stringent check on smuggling of liquor from the neighboring states through extensive enforcement and by incorporating new technological measures,’ said Cheema.