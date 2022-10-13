SC declines to hold urgent hearing on appeal of Delhi firecracker ban

Today, the Supreme Court refused to hear an urgent appeal against an order banning the use, sale, and storage of any firecrackers in the nation’s capital until January 1, 2023. The lawyer who raised the issue and sought an immediate hearing was directed to approach the Delhi High Court by a bench comprising of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

The bench said, ‘Let the high court decide; we won’t go into this.’ The lawyer who requested an urgent hearing informed the bench that the high court had decided the case was still pending before the Supreme Court and had set a hearing for October 18.

Prior to January 1, the Delhi High Court postponed hearing on the appeal of green cracker sellers challenging a decree that banned the storage, sale, and use of all firecracker types.

The petitioners said that the Supreme Court’s and the National Green Tribunal’s rulings, which never called for such a broad ban, are being violated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s absolute ban.

The highest court on Monday declined to extend the Delhi government’s order prohibiting the storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers till January 1 in an effort to reduce air pollution in the nation’s capital, stating that it did not want to make the situation worse.

Last year, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no outright ban on the use of fireworks and that only those that contain barium salts are illegal.