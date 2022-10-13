‘SPLIT VERDICT’ in hijab judgment- Live updates from Supreme Court!

A bench composed of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will pronounce verdict on a batch of appeals filed against the judgment of the Karnataka High Court stating that the hijab was not an essential practice of Islam and allowing the ban on wearing headscarfs in educational institutions in the State.

The Karnataka High Court ruling on March 15 upholding the Karnataka government decree is being contested in front of the Supreme Court. The Karnataka High Court had upheld a Karnataka government order (GO) on March 15, essentially giving college development committees of government colleges in the State the authority to prohibit the wearing of the Islamic hijab on college campuses.

Some of the appellants said that the question of whether the limitation was judged to be a valid constitutional restriction was the only one that needed to be addressed, but others asserted that the hijab was fundamental to Islam. Additionally, the appellants claimed that the government order treated them unfairly because of their sex and because of their faith.

The administration argued that the directive was ‘religion-neutral’ and did not specifically target any one group of people. The girl students started wearing the hijab on advice after a Popular Front of India movement intended to incite an uprising was begun on social media, according to information provided to the court. Prior to 2021, the girls never wore the hijab at educational institutions.