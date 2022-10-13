Trump’s Truth Social is now available on Google Play store!

Former American president Donald Trump’s social networking app Truth Social has been given the thumbs-up by Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL.O) Google for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company representative announced on Wednesday. According to Google, the app will soon be made accessible in the Play Store by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which runs Truth Social.

In a statement, TMTG’s Chief Executive Officer Devin Nunes stated, ‘It’s been a pleasure working with Google, and we’re delighted they helped us to finally deliver Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use’. Previously unavailable in the Play Store owing to insufficient content filtering, according to a Google representative in August, Truth Social was released in the United States on the Apple App Store in February. Infractions of Google’s Play Store guidelines, which forbid materials like physical threats and incitement to violence, have raised issues with Truth Social.

Most smartphone users lack a simple option to download Truth Social outside the Google and Apple shops. The primary resource for Android app downloads in the US is Google’s Play Store. Android users may download programmes straight from websites or through competing app stores, albeit the latter sometimes necessitates additional procedures and security approvals. Even after Google barred Truth Social from the Play Store, it was still accessible through those channels.

About 40% of American consumers use Android smartphones. Following the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots, when Trump was accused of posting comments encouraging violence, Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Facebook (META.O), and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.OYouTube )’s banned him. More than a year later, Truth Social reinstated Trump’s social media presence.

TMTG has promised to provide a ‘engaging and censorship-free experience’ on Truth Social in an effort to win over a base that believes its opinions on contentious issues like the results of the 2020 presidential election have been erased from popular internet platforms. Axios broke the news of Google’s permission first.