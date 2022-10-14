4 foods you must avoid at dinner as per Ayurveda

One of the oldest medical systems in the world, ayurveda is a traditional Indian science. It is based on old writings that emphasise a ‘natural’ and all-encompassing approach to one’s bodily and mental well-being.

The three main doshas of Ayurveda, which are based on various principles, are what determine a person’s actual state of health. Based on these ideas, it is frequently recommended that people avoid eating dinner after 7 o’clock because it upsets their Vata.

This only implies that if someone eats after a particular amount of time, their digestive system becomes weak. To help you improve your digestive system during dinner, we’ve compiled a list of foods you really must not eat. Look at this.

Wheat Flour

At dinner, steer clear of any dish made using wheat flour. If you’re wondering why, let us explain that this is because wheat is a hefty grain that takes a long time to digest. Any sort of wheat flour consumption at dinner might cause toxicity in the body, which is bad for the health.

Yoghurt

Have you ever overheard your elders yelling ‘don’t eat curd at night’? It’s because yoghurt can make you more Kapha and Pitta, which can make you more susceptible to colds and coughs, joint pain, nausea, and even constipation.

Practitioners of Ayurveda advise drinking buttermilk instead since it has a better impact on the body.

Refined Flour

One of the flours most frequently used in Indian cooking is refined flour, also known as maida, which is very tough to digest. Using Dal Makhani, Chole, and Aloo ki Sabzi for dinner, people adore making Naan, Bhatura, and Luchi with this flour.

They are unaware, however, that despite how great this flour may taste, it is extremely difficult to digest and may even adhere to your intestines. For this reason, maida is frequently referred to as ‘gut glue’ because it slows down metabolism and causes poor digestion.

Raw Salads

It is sometimes advised against preparing a salad with raw ingredients for dinner. The same is true since these salads are chilly and dry, which aggravates a person’s Vata Dosha. Bloating, gas, dehydration, restlessness, and dizziness are possible side effects.

Consuming raw salads will have the opposite effect of helping the body relax at night, which is what we need from a good night’s sleep for. Hence Ayurveda advises eating a salad comprised of steamed or boiled items.