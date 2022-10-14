After falling into river while chasing cattle smugglers, BSF jawan went missing

According to a statement released on Friday, a BSF jawan went missing after slipping into a river while pursuing cattle smugglers on a boat near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

According to the BSF statement, the incident occurred on Thursday night as the jawan was pursuing the smugglers on the Bhagirathi river. Cattle smugglers were noticed in the river, according to a BSF patrol squad.

‘While moving towards the smugglers on a boat, it faced heavy turbulence in the middle of the river due to which constable Amit Kumar fell into high water current and has been missing since then,’ it added. The BSF reported that three NDRF teams were looking for Kumar.