Combo Offer: Get a discount if you purchase ‘Swapna’s Autobiography & Shivashankar’s Experience together!

The demand for ‘Padma Vyuham’, a book by gold smuggling suspect Swapna Suresh on cheating, is booming in Thiruvananthapuram. The former principal secretary to the chief minister, M. Shiva Shankar, is the subject of the book’s love story and emotional connection.

Companies have made bids when the book is sold on a considerable basis. True Seller Book has offered a bundle deal that includes Swapna’s autobiography and Sivashankar’s experience narrative ‘Aswathamav Verum Oru Ana.’ Books costing Rs 460 are on sale for Rs 415.

If ordered, the books will be delivered free of charge to your house. The publisher guarantees that the book will be delivered to the reader in four to seven days. The publisher of Swapna’s book is Thrissur Current Books. Swapna has also included photographs of herself with Siva Shankar in her book.

Swapna has posted images of herself drinking and having a good time on her birthday. Additionally, Swapna explains that she was Parvati to Shiva Shankar. Swapna has also posted images of the name Parvati being tattooed on her own hand.