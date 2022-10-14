External Affairs Ministry says, keeping close eye on Indian nationals who went missing in Kenya since July

Since the middle of July, two Indian nationals, including a former senior executive at Star and Balaji, have been reported missing in Kenya. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, stated on Friday that the Indian government is closely monitoring the case’s developments.

‘There were two Indian nationals – Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai – have been missing in Kenya since mid-July. A Police complaint has been filed there soon after that. Subsequently, a habeas corpus petition was filed in the Kenyan court,’ according to MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The Indian government is in touch with Kenyan officials as well as the families of the missing Indian people, the ministry assured. ‘The issue is now sub-judice in the HC of Kenya, number of hearings have taken place. Our High Commission has been in continuous touch with the Kenyan authorities. We are also in touch with some family members. We are keeping a close eye, I’m afraid they’re still missing,’ Arindam Bagchi said.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, a former media executive, Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai, another Indian, and Nicodemus Mwania, a local taxi driver, have all been reported missing in Kenya since July.

The last job Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan held was Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Balaji Telefilms. Prior to that, he served as the Business Head and Chief Revenue Officer of Eros Now as well as the Managing Director of the OTT platform HOOQ.

The friends of Zulfiqar Khan had earlier appealed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get involved in the issue.