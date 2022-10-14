DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indigo Airline launches direct flight service on this route

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in the country, IndiGo Airline launched  a direct flight  connecting  Mumbai and Istanbul in Turkey. The new flight service is in addition to IndiGo’s existing Delhi-Istanbul flights.

The  direct flight between Mumbai (BOM) and Istanbul (IST)  will start from January 1st, 2023. Ticket sales have already started for the flight. Recently,  IndiGo signed a  codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines.

