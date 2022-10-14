Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 3 expats shared Dh300,000 among themselves at 97th draw of mahzooz. The lucky winners are Lourans from Syria, Sehrish from Pakistan, and Carroll from the Philippines.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.

Participants are now eligible for two-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350.