‘Revised Kerala traffic rules’: Erring drivers now have to do social service as punishment!

The state government has made it essential for drivers to participate in social services and training if they are found to be breaking traffic regulations in light of the nine persons who were murdered in a road tragedy in Kerala’s Palakkad. The choice was made during a high-level meeting that Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over, according to news source PTI.

The new legislation require drivers who are engaged in serious traffic accidents and those who are caught driving while intoxicated to compulsorily offer services at trauma care centres and palliative care units for at least three days. There has also been a three-day requirement for training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR) in Edappal.

Additionally, two-wheelers that have been modified unlawfully and equipped with horns will face heavy punishment. Five students were among the nine individuals who perished on October 5 at Vadakkenchery as a result of a collision between a private tourist bus and a vehicle operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Due to the private bus’s fast speed and the driver’s carelessness, the collision happened.

According to the Minister’s office, the initial phase of the required service-cum-training programme will include the errant drivers of contract carriages like tourist buses, state carriages operating on routes, and cargo carriage who break the terms of the Motor Vehicle Act. 4,472 incidents in all have been reported under the ‘Focus- 3 special campaign,’ which was started to look for contract irregularities and stage carriages.