Wholesale price-based inflation declines in India

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) has declined in the country. This is for the fourth month in row that WPI based inflation is declining. As per the data released by the Union government, the WPI is at 10.70% in September.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 12.41% in August and 11.80% in September last year. This year, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) touched a record high of 15.88% in May. September is the 18th consecutive month of double-digit WPI inflation.

Inflation in food articles in September eased to 11.03%. It was at 12.37% in August. Inflation in vegetables rose to 39.66% during the month. It was at 22.29% in August. Inflation in the fuel and power basket, declined to 32.61% in September, against 33.67% in August.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is another price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.