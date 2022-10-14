Why young Indians looking up to Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, one of the two contenders in the Congress presidential election, is an atypical Congress man with an affable personality. Tharoor’s only disadvantage is that he is too modest to be a politician and even 13 years after becoming a Congress MP, he doesn’t speak and behave like a typical Indian politician, which many of his colleagues and fellow party men detest.

The existing political climate is that unless you belong to a bandwagon, how good you may be, you have to pay a heavy price and unless there is patronage, you have to struggle all along. It has been a practice followed in politics for decades, regardless of different hues.

A paradigm shift in people’s perception of a leader is apparent in all political parties in the country, including those with a cadre base. Young Indians have begun turning to and accepting those who are relating to them in the virtual world as their leaders. And the image of a quaint political leader is worth a portrait only for hanging on the wall as a décor.

Young Indians are tech savvy. Social media and YouTube are their fodder. Only a leader with proven visibility and millions of followers on such platforms will get greater opportunities to connect with young minds in future. Old political slogans are not going to resonate in their ears and somebody’s proximity to someone or some groups is unlikely to pay the electoral dividends. Sometimes, it is unpredictable where the young men have invested their interest.

In this election, disliking Shashi Tharoor simply means you are against functional changes within the party for the time being or you would like to see the status quo maintained as long as possible. Liking or supporting Tharoor on the other hand obviously indicates changes to come for the party as early as possible. Both sides are utmost sincere and standing for one thing: success of the Congress party.

There is a clash of two essential ideas: innovation and renovation of the party. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge happened to be the face of the ‘high command’ and the aides who are bent on only renovation while Shashi Tharoor flags off a liberal cause of innovation. It can be said in another way also: those who do thumbs up for the continuance of the Nehru- Gandhi family at the helm versus those who are against the precedent.

The Congress presidential election is an intrigue. In reality, only Sashi Tharoor came forward to file his nomination for the contest. All others seemed reluctant and later queued up to support Kharge. After the election announcement, there were talks and speculations that there would be multiple contenders in the fray but nobody other than these two came out with the expression of intent. What was the factor that pulled them back, young and old alike?

If Tharoor says he does not think there could be an official candidate, it is his modesty and he is also politically correct because he is not a rebel and his candidature has been approved by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. If asked what is the purpose of this election, there will probably be no answer. It is the only remedy for a malady that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul as party presidents cannot take defeats any more at the hands of the BJP. But at the same time, they have to ensure an amiable set-up for their return when the wind is in the Congress’ favour and the old ship is sailing in the right direction.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra and the election for the Congress president post simultaneously occurring could be a coincidence in the view of an innocent onlooker. Whereas, the yatra is an elaborate makeover programme for both the party and Rahul Gandhi. Does anyone think that the yatra will benefit the common people of the country? It is akin to LK Advani’s rath yatra decades ago which was not for the benefit of people but for his party to win power at the Centre.

Tharoor says he has the advantage of having no baggage like all other party colleagues. Free from corruption charges, away from lobbies or say coteries, and fresh with no political pedigree, Tharoor will or can put up a real challenge to BJP stalwarts.

Almost 15 years ago a novice in politics, Tharoor first contested Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram which was hitherto considered a constituency that voted for seasoned politicians but Tharoor changed the course by winning the seat for three consecutive terms. Young men and women with no political allegiance and moderates of all political parties and religions rallied behind Tharoor.

Voters in the constituency were all impressed by his uprightness and the way he presented himself and the issues facing people which is hardly seen in many politicians to date. His performance in Parliament and outside elated his voters and made them feel proud. Opposition to his parliamentary politics gradually subsided and the opponents remained quiet. Today, huge crowds of zealous youngsters are seen at all programmes of Shashi Tharoor during the poll campaign. It is a hope for all in the party in the time of crisis.

BY: KS Rajagopal