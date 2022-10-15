AI-powered age verification is now available on Instagram; Read more…

For Instagram users in India who wish to change their age from under 18 to at least 18, Meta Platforms on Friday unveiled additional age verification alternatives. People may soon have the option of using technology that can verify their age based on a video selfie or asking others to attest for their age. At one time, the only way to verify an individual’s age was to submit a copy of their ID, such as a driver’s licence.

Users may update their date of birth on Instagram by utilising one of three methods to prove their age: changing their ID, taking a video selfie, or asking friends who know them well. According to Instagram, the new feature seeks to give adult and teen users the appropriate experience for their age group. In June 2022, Instagram users who were situated in the USA may begin testing the new function.

‘We’re starting today to include more nations in this test, including Brazil and India. Before the year is through, we want to grow into the EU and the UK. In order to strengthen the test, we’re also deleting Social Vouching as a method of age verification’, according to a blog post by Instagram.

Yoti, a business that specialises in online age verification without jeopardising user privacy, has teamed with the social networking platform. If a user decides to post a video selfie to verify their age, Instagram receives the video selfie along with an age estimate from Yoti based on the user’s facial traits. The social vouching feature enables users to solicit age verification from their followers. The user providing a vouch for another user must be at least 18 years old and not currently be providing a vouch for another user. Within three days, at least three followers must confirm the request for verification in order for it to be successful.

The business also said that even after the launch of the new service, users will still be able to submit an ID to verify their age. If you have a driver’s licence or other kind of government-issued documentation, you may still submit it to prove your age. To verify your age and support community safety, we will utilise your ID. Your ID is safely saved on our systems and is removed after 30 days.