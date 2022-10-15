Amul increases the cost of some milk brands by rs2/litre in all states excludes Gujarat.

According to RS Sodhi, MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, news agency ANI reported that Amul, an Indian dairy state government cooperative society based in Gujarat, increased the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by 2 rupees per litre in all states aside from Gujarat.

Full Cream Milk from Amul, which was formerly marketed for 61, is now 63. This is the third price rise Amul has undertaken this year, after raising the costs of its Gold, Shakti, and Taaza milk brands by two cents per litre in August and by a similar amount in March before that.

The opposition parties attacked the Centre on Twitter for the unanticipated price increase over the holiday season. The Congress party tweeted a short, sarcastic ‘thank you’ informing people of the 2/litre price increase. Its Bihar branch denounced the increase as ‘Modi Mehngai (inflation)’.

AAP’s Raghav Chadha quoted his allegation and criticised the government by adding, ‘Milk is competing with fuel when it comes to price rise.’ Raghav Chadha had warned last week that milk products could experience a hike in price due to ‘unabated rise in fodder prices and spread of the lumpy virus.’ Chadha claimed in a tweet that ‘ordinary Indian families continue to pay for the follies of an uncaring administration,’ accusing it of ‘breaking the common man’s back.’

Amit Shah, the Union home minister, announced this week that Amul will join with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society while speaking at the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC). He claimed that the action would guarantee that goods were shipped after being certified and that the farmers would directly benefit from the earnings.