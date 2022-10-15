IIT Kharagpur Student’s Semi-Decomposed Body Found in Hostel Room

On campus today, a student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur’s semi-decomposed body was found. Faizan Ahmed, a 23-year-old student, is thought by police to have committed suicide.

Authorities from IIT Kharagpur report that the student from Tinsukia in Assam recently moved into the hostel.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, tweeted today to express his condolences: ‘The unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia enrolled in the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, has left us feeling incredibly sorry. I send his family and friends my condolences. May his soul rest in peace.’

Ahmed was a third-year student at IIT Kharagpur studying mechanical engineering. His passing has been reported to his family.

The campuses of India’s foremost science and technology institute have recently been shocked by a number of suicide fatalities. Two IIT students were discovered dead last month on two different campuses.

A college student was discovered dead on September 15 at IIT Madras in Chennai, possibly by suicide. The student was enrolled in the fourth year of the Aerospace Engineering programme. There was no suicide note found.

On September 17, another IIT Guwahati student was found dead in his dorm room; this occurrence is thought to have been a suicide. The student had been identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore, a native of Kerala, according to police officials. He was a design faculty student.

In September alone, there were two suicides reported from the IIT campuses in Hyderabad and Kanpur in a span of two days.

A 22-year-old engineer was discovered dead in the IIT Madras hockey stadium in July of this year. Initial investigations determined that he committed suicide. He had left a note indicating he was unable to handle his duties while employed as a project engineer at IIT Madras, according to the police.