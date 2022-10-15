Major crackdown on ‘terrorism’; Govt employees terminated!

Five government officials have been fired as part of a significant crackdown on the Jammu and Kashmir terror ecosystem for having ties to terrorism, operating narco-terrorist networks, and assisting banned organisations in carrying out terrorist activities. In accordance with the Constitution’s clause 311(2)(C), the government personnel have been fired.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir is working to identify and remove terrorist elements from the system. Several of these terrorist groups received employment through a backdoor during previous governments. The five government workers who were let go due to ties to terrorism are described as follows:

Constable Tanveer Saleem Dar: He was appointed in 1991. Tanveer successfully handled his assignment as a ‘armourer’ at Battalion headquarters in July 2002. An investigation into Tanveer’s case has found that he was in charge of setting up this job to covertly fix terrorists’ guns and provide them with ammo.

He was regarded as Lashkar-e-most Toiba’s significant terrorist leader and logistical supplier in Srinagar. Tanveer was connected to several terrorist assaults in Srinagar, and he was a significant player in the assassination of MLC Javaid Shalla, according to later investigations.