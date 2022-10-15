Nitish Kumar says, he will never, under any way, be associated with BJP

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, declared that as long as he lived, he would never longer be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his Friday address to a crowd in Samastipur, Bihar, Kumar claimed that the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) were ‘separated.’

‘I will not go with these people in any way throughout my life. We are all socialists who will stay together, we will progress in Bihar and will work for the upliftment of the country,’ referring to the multi-party ‘Mahagathbandhan’ that was formed in Bihar, CM Kumar remarked. It includes the RJD, Congress and three other parties.

Nitish Kumar repeated Lalu Prasad Yadav’s claim that the land-for-job case against him had nothing to do with Yadav, the head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). ‘Now that we (RJD-JDU) are together again, they (BJP) are lodging fresh cases again. Understand what kind of work these people (BJP) carry out. You can figure out the style of functioning of these people,’ He said it without specifically mentioning the BJP.