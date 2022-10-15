Pak-Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after 3 years in ‘self-exile’!

According to speculations, Nawaz Sharif, the head of Pakistan’s dominant PML-N party, may soon end his three years of self-exile and return to Pakistan from London. According to the Daily Times, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi recently announced that the former three-term Prime Minister will return by late November or early December.

It is expected that he would return alongside Maryam Nawaz, his daughter and PML-N vice president. According to a report by IANS, Maryam recently travelled to join her father in London after the Lahore High Court gave her passport back, which she had to give up in exchange for posting bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to unnamed insiders, ARY News stated that Nawaz Sharif has begun discussions with his legal team to resolve the legal issues surrounding his return to Pakistan. According to sources, the party leader informed his team that he wishes to visit Pakistan soon because it is tough to be abroad for even one day. At a news conference earlier in August, PML-N federal minister Mian Javed Latif stated that the ‘Former Prime Minister Sharif would return to Pakistan from London in September, and that upon his return, the PML-N will not enable him to go to jail here’.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said in September that attempts were being made to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan and that ‘some arrangement’ had been done in this regard. According to The Tribune, he implied that the country’s military was involved in a scheme to disqualify him in the Toshakhana and the illegal funding cases in order to clear the way for PML-N supremo Sharif’s return from London the following month.