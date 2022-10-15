The human brain can now ‘play Pong’, thanks to scientists; Here’s how

Human brain cells have been trained to play the well-known video game Pong, according to a recent research. When two players use paddles to bat a ball back and forth, it’s called Pong, and it was first released in 1972. When it first came out, the game was incredibly straightforward and popular. Details on this were provided in the Neuron research. Cells from mice and people were used in the experiment, and they were trained to play the game before being used in the experiment.

The human cells came from stem cells, whereas the mouse cells came from embryonic tissue. In the experiment, some 800,000 brain cells were used. The brain cells were better at the game, went on longer rallies, and scored aces less frequently. A multi-electrode array called ‘DishBrain,’ which is used to identify active cells and their activity when they impact the ball, was connected by the researchers during the experiment.

The experiment was effective, and the cells used a common electric language activity to quickly learn how to play the game. Over 400 games were performed by the cells in order to use their reactions, particularly if their activities had an impact on the surroundings. It was discovered that cells were unable to understand how their actions influenced the surroundings.

Now, the researchers want to see how well the cells function when intoxicated. The same approach is what the researchers want to employ to learn more about dementia and other topics. Dr. Brett Kagan, one of the primary authors, remarked, ‘This is the new approach to think about what a neuron is’. The Guardian said that he continued, ‘It’s not necessarily a computer, but a little biological device that can analyse information and respond intelligently with extraordinary speed, low power consumption, and flexibility’.