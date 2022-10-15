Vistara airline launches new international flight service

Mumbai: Vistara airline announced new international flight service. The air carrier will operate 4 weekly flights on the Pune- Singapore route from December. The airline will deploy its A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration on the route.

The airline also recently announced that it would fly daily between Mumbai and Kathmandu starting November 15. Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 2 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.