Anonymous threat to ‘blow up’ temples and railway stations triggers alert!

After a letter threatening to blow up various railway stations and sacred locations in Uttarakhand, including the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath, was received at the Haridwar train station, police and intelligence services have been put on high alert.

On October 10, the letter, which was delivered by regular mail, was received by the superintendent of the Haridwar train station, according to Aruna Bharti, additional superintendent of police for the Government Railway Police (GRP). The author, who identified himself as Jameer Ahmad, the purported ‘area commander’ of the Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorist group, threatened to exact revenge for the deaths of ‘Jihadis’ in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the message, the assaults will happen on October 25 and 27.

Similar threat letters have been sent to Uttarakhand authorities in the past, but this is the first time a complaint has been filed in this regard, the official said, adding that it is being determined whether the threat is genuine or merely a hoax. During the Kanwar Yatra this year, she stated, the Roorkee authorities got one of these letters. Additionally, she stated, ‘We are working with our colleagues in states where letters with identical substance have been received’.

According to her, the police and intelligence services are on high alert. On October 25, the letter threatened assaults on railway stations in Uttarakhand, including those in Haridwar, Dehradun, Rookee, Najibabad, Kashipur, and Kathgodam. Additionally, it threatened to blow up the Har ki Pairi, Bharat Mata Mandir, Chandi Devi Mandir, and Mansa Devi Mandir Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri on October 27.