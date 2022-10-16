Biden criticises Truss’s economic strategy, claims he is not concerned about the dollar’s strength

British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ initial economic strategy was deemed a mistake by U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday. He also stated that he was unconcerned about the strength of the soaring US dollar.

After their economic plan caused chaos on the financial markets, including a sharp decline in the value of the pound, Truss sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and shelved portions of it.

The conservative ‘trickle down’ economic policies, which are popular in the United States and are associated with Republicans and former President Ronald Reagan, are regularly criticised by Biden, a Democrat.

Although the Truss plan originally called for eliminating Britain’s 45% top income tax rate, His White House had previously declined to comment on the matter.

During a stop at an ice cream parlour in Oregon, Biden told reporters, ‘I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,’ in reference to the Truss idea.