The investigation aims to determine whether the disturbing video of the murders at Elanthoor appeared in these dubious web locations. As part of the human sacrifice at Elanthoor, two ladies, Padmam and Rosily, were slaughtered. They conducted a post-mortem on them the other day for 48 hours. The lengthy operation was caused by the surgeons’ challenging task of distinguishing and identifying the many damaged bodily parts. The body of Padmam had been dismembered into 56 pieces and buried. Only the bones were taken because Rosily’s corpse had mostly decomposed.

According to one of the suspects, Mohammed Shafi, the 39gm of gold was pawned at a local financial company after being taken from the bodies of the murdered victims. The receipts from his residence have been discovered by the police in this respect. The dark web is a distinct portion of the internet that is inaccessible to regular internet users. It is run using private web browsers. Such browsers won’t even be able to detect the existence of the dark web on the systems they run on. On a regular basis, the dark web is used for illegal transactions worth billions of rupees in the areas of drug trafficking, arms trafficking, and the selling of child pornographic movies.

