ED completely independent: Sitharaman refutes ‘use as political tool’ accusation

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is totally independent in what it does while speaking to the media in Washington, DC on her official visit to the United States on Saturday.

The finance minister said, ‘ED is entirely independent in what it does, it is an agency that pursues predicate offences,’ when asked if the investigation agency is used to pursue the citizenry. There are some cases that stand out particularly, and the ED only investigates them when they have some preliminary proof.

The finance minister discussed the G20’s goals during the news conference. We’ve had bilateral talks with a lot of G20 members, she added. ‘There are several hurdles at the moment we become the presidency. To determine how to effectively manage the situation, we will need to collaborate with the membership’.

‘Countries in the west have begun switching to coal; Austria has already stated as much. One of the first legacy thermal units is once again in use in the UK. Gas cannot be affordable or is not accessible in many nations, including India, forcing them to return to coal for energy generation,’ stated Nirmala Sitharaman.

The finance minister said that rising geopolitical tensions were to blame when asked why the value of the Indian rupee was falling against the US dollar and what steps were being done to stop the decline. ‘To cope with it, nevertheless, steps are being done. Additionally, the trade imbalance is expanding globally at the same time. But we are monitoring it,’ she said.