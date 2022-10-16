Fire-Boltt launches latest smartwatch named ‘Dazzle Plus’ in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading Indian brand in the audio and wearable segment, Fire-Boltt launched its latest smartwatch named ‘Dazzle Plus’. The wearable is priced Rs 1,599 and is offered in black, blue, gold, silver, and black gold colours.

The new smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch screen in a square dial and has 60 sports modes. It is IP 68 certified, making it dustproof and sweatproof. The other feature includes SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, and Sleep Monitoring. It also enables camera control, music control and comes with features like an alarm, timer, and smartwatch control.