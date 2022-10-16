On her 74th birthday, Esha Deol gave her mother Hema Malini a kiss and said, ‘I am always at your side.’

Actress Esha Deol gave her fans a peek of her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, on her birthday. Esha Deol gave her mother a hug and kiss in addition to wishing her on Instagram. Sunday marked Hema’s 74th birthday.

Esha kissed her mother’s head in the first photo while she and Hema sat on a couch. Hema smiled and had a natural makeup look in the picture. Esha hugged her mother while being held by Hema. Hema appeared in the photos sporting a blue T-shirt and white and blue leggings. Esha chose a bright top and dark bottoms.

Esha shared the article, ‘Mamma, happy birthday. I pray that God will grant you good health and a lot of happiness. I adore you and am by your side constantly.’ Happy birthday, happy birthday to Hema Malini, happy birthday to the dream girl, mother-daughter, mother, birthday post, love you, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, pic of the day, pic of the day, family, mine, and appreciation were also added by the user. Esha tagged Hema as well.

Hema and her husband, the actor Dharmendra, have an older daughter named Esha. In 1980, they got married. Ahana Deol, another daughter, is also born to them. Esha and Ahana are both married women.

Arjan Bajwa responded to the post by wishing the actress a happy birthday. Happy birthday to Hema aunty, Smriti Khanna wrote. Fans showered her with affection as well. Someone wrote, ‘You are the girl we have always wanted. Excellent performer and intelligence.’ ‘Happy birthday to the most gorgeous actor, who is also a loving wife, mother, and mother-figure. I pray that you may always be healthy and happy’ wished another supporter. An Instagram user wished the user ‘may you always be in good health and happy.’