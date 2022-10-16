Thousands of people demonstrate in Paris against rising prices

On Sunday, thousands of people protested against rising costs in Paris’ streets after weeks of oil refinery worker strikes for higher salaries sparked calls for a nationwide strike.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of the hard-left group La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), marched with Annie Ernaux, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature. On Tuesday, he declared a countrywide strike.

We are the ones who started it with this march, he reminded the throng, so ‘you’re going to live a week like no other.’