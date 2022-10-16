‘XXX – Nudity Clause’: The Reason Ekta Kapoor Controversy Is Always in the News!

Another issue has erupted over TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, and this time even the Supreme Court is upset. The producer was criticised by the court on Friday due to offensive material in her online series ‘XXX’. Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar’s panel stated: ‘Something needs to be done. You are contaminating our nation’s young generation’s minds. The bench further stated that OTT (Over the Top) content was accessible to everyone, and it reportedly questioned her counsel on ‘what type of choice’ you are presenting to the public’.

The top court was considering Kapoor’s appeal against the arrest warrants that had been issued against her for allegedly disrespecting troops and upsetting their families in the web series on her OTT platform ALTBalaji. Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman, filed a complaint in 2020 alleging that ‘XXX’ (season 2) had multiple unpleasant sequences involving the soldier’s wife. A trial court in Begusarai, Bihar, issued the warrant in response to the accusation. Ekta has, however, made headlines before for the incorrect reasons, so this is not the first time she has caused trouble. Here are a few of these debates that need more examination.

Contractual nudity clause:

It was reported in 2015 that she had included a nudity clause to her then-upcoming Kyra Dutt-starring movie, ‘XXX’. Model Kyra Dutt was the first to sign the contract, which the erotic drama’s players were required to sign and which included the ‘nudity clause’ to ensure that they would not hesitate or object to filming the graphic sequences.

The Jodha Akbar controversy:

The Rajput Kshatriya Akhil Bharatiya Chatariya Sabha objected to Jodha Akbar, Ekta’s first programme, claiming that it projected erroneous information about Jodha marrying Akbar to save her father’s empire. Other communities also voiced opposition to the series, calling for its cancellation and denying the existence of a character named Jodha. Even Ekta’s effigy was burned by the demonstrators.

Ekta Kapoor vs. Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal, who rose to popularity as Sujal in the Balaji Telefilms series Kahiin Toh Hoga, reportedly said out loud that he did not need Ekta Kapoor to succeed. Ekta, who was furious, vowed never to collaborate with him any more. Rajeev’s assertion that he did not enjoy Ekta’s TV programming caused the relationship to further deteriorate.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sees Smriti Irani exit:

After an altercation with Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani reportedly left Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007 and was eventually replaced by Gautami Kapoor. The original Tulsi (Smriti) was invited back to the show when the ratings fell, though. Once more, Smriti was requested to take part in Ekta’s promotional programme Ek Thi Naayika, but she declined because of her connections to Indian politics.