Arms, ammunition found after terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch

In the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army busted a terrorist hideout on Monday, seizing weapons and ammunition, according to officials. The hideout was allegedly found during a joint search operation by security and police officers at Sangla village in the Surankote region of the border district.

At around 1430 today, SOG Surankote /16 RR found a hiding in the general region of the Simblu-Wala village of Dhandi Dhara in sector Surankote. From the hideout, the following were taken:

1 Chinese Pistol

1 Chinese Magazine Pistol (empty)

4 UBLG Grenade

1HE 36 Grenade

3Chinese Grenade

3 AK Magzine

52 AK 47 Rounds

15 IED Batteries

The joint operation, according to the officials, was based on specific information, they added. There were no arrests made, however.

The development occurs just weeks after the Bandipora district was raided by the Indian Army and J&K Police in order to gather a large cache of weapons and ammunition intended to ignite terror and unrest in the Valley.

‘On September 27, based on intelligence from police and human sources of the Indian Army under aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade, a search operation was launched along Naushera Nard till the Line of Control in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district. After three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on September 29, very close to the Line of Control,’ the Army had said.

During the joint operation, a weapon cache of seven AK rifles, two Chinese pistols, 13 Chinese grenades, 21 AK magazines, four pistol magazines, 1,190 AK rounds, and 132 pistol rounds were found.