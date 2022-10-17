As AAP fears his arrest, Sisodia to appear before CBI

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at 11 a.m. for questioning about alleged corruption in the creation and execution of the excise policy 2021–2022, which the Delhi government has since withdrawn. In the case the agency filed on August 17 in relation to the situation, Sisodia was listed as an accused.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power, has declared that Sisodia will be arrested and that the summons was a ‘ploy to arrest him.’ Prior to the Gujarat assembly elections, it has been stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to stop him from running for office.

The policy was spearheaded by Sisodia. According to CBI officials with access to the situation, he will likely be questioned about the policy’s changes as well as the role that private citizens, liquor wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers played in its creation.

On Sunday, Sisodia tweeted that he will work with the agency. ‘Raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours. It revealed nothing. My bank locker was scanned, and nothing was found. They found nothing in my village [during a search]. Now they have summoned me to CBI headquarters at 11am on Monday. I will go and extend all cooperation,’ Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener and chief minister of Delhi for the AAP, has defended Sisodia and claimed that he was going to be arrested on the BJP’s orders because it is concerned about the increasing support for the AAP in Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place this year.