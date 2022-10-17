Bommai announces 10 lakh compensation for family of rape victim.

The family of a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly sexually raped and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya will receive a 10 lakh compensation payment, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who announced that on Sunday. He claimed that everyone was stunned by this incident when speaking at the Sri Malemahadeshara Kumbh Mela’s closing ceremony.

‘It is a most heinous crime and has been done by those without humanity. The incident cannot be criticised in mere words. The trauma that the little girl would have undergone at that time cannot be imagined,’ Bommai said.

He stated that the accused had been arrested and accused of crimes under the POCSO and other IPC sections, ‘The DG & IGP was instructed on the day of this incident to issue directions to the SP of Mandya district to arrest the accused. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report is expected within a week and thereafter the charge sheet will be prepared and filed before the POSCO court. All necessary steps will be taken for early justice and also stringent punishment for the accused.’ The minor girl’s body was recently found in a sump at a building that was still under construction.