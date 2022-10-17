Congress Prez polls Live Updates: Voting concludes, results to be released on Wednesday

New Delhi ; Today, more than 9000 Congress leaders voted to elect a non-Gandhi as the party’s head for the first time in more than 20 years. In spite of the odds, Shashi Tharoor, a challenger to senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge, declared himself ‘confident’. In today’s presidential election, the Congress will pick a non-Gandhi president for the first time in 22 years.

Elections are being conducted three years after Rahul Gandhi resigned as the party’s leader following the Congress’s second straight loss in elections in 2019. Despite persistent pressure from a number of officials, the 52-year-old, who is now in charge of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, has steadfastly refused to take the reins as president. Sonia Gandhi, who had stepped up from party duties, was persuaded to return as its temporary leader in August 2019.