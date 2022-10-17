Congress says, First time in history someone has invoked Bhagat Singh for corruption

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the president of the Punjab Congress, criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday for equating corruption accused Manish Sisodia with Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and claimed that this was the first time in recorded history that the great martyr’s name had been used in connection with corruption.

In response to Kejriwal’s assertion, Warring questioned the Delhi Chief Minister’s fear of inquiries. The matter will finally go to court, he added, even if the Central government employs agencies like the CBI in the same manner the AAP government abused vigilance in Punjab. It doesn’t make Sisodia a martyr just because you claim he’s like Bhagat Singh, he continued, adding that ‘martyrdom is not achieved for corruption.’

‘Why pronounce judgements of your own?’ Warring questioned while Sisodia was making his way to the Delhi CBI office while making fun of the Aam Aadmi Party’s roadshow. He said that this amounted to exerting extra-legal pressure on the investigative agencies. ‘What did you want to prove by forcing hundreds of your party workers accompany Sisodia for questioning?’ he asked.

Asserting that the BJP was acting improperly in Delhi, the PCC president reminded the Delhi Chief Minister that his AAP government was indeed doing inappropriately in Punjab. He reprimanded Kejriwal, saying, ‘You can’t have two different yardsticks; one for yourself and one for your political opponents.’ He also urged the Delhi chief minister to have the courage to face the law.

The Delhi CM had compared Warrning to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and referred to this as the ‘second war for freedom’ the day before Warrning’s remarks. ‘Prison bars and the threat of noose could never deter the spirit of Bhagat Singh. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are today’s Bhagat Singh,’ After the CBI issued a new summons in the excise policy case, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Police detained a number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and members earlier in the day while they were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices in New Delhi, where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was being questioned about an alleged excise policy scam.