Constable recruitment exam; 40 candidates arrested for ‘cheating with Bluetooth devices’

Patna: On Sunday, the Bihar Police detained 40 applicants for allegedly using Bluetooth devices to falsify answers in a constable recruitment test that was administered in Gaya. On the basis of a tip-off about a racket encouraging students to seek their aid to pass the examination, the police were able to apprehend the candidates from exam centres all around Gaya. When the detained applicants said they had obtained the devices from a gang before to entering the exam rooms, the intelligence was subsequently confirmed to be accurate.

As stated by Gaya Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to ANI, ‘We previously have the information that those linked with operating such rackets will deploy the gadgets. All of the accused will be imprisoned, and legal action will be taken against them, the police officer affirmed. We are anticipating more information on this development’.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) was taken by a guy from Lakhimpur Kheri while using the admission card of another applicant, according to a related occurrence. The Pilibhit police detained him and questioned him on Sunday.