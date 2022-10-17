‘Drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics, Aamir Khan & Salman Khan takes drugs’: Yoga Guru Ramdev

Lucknow: In a contentious speech on Saturday that has since gone viral, yoga instructor Ramdev spoke out against ‘Bollywood and drugs’ and specifically mentioned Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s children. Ramdev appeared to blame the entertainment industry and celebrities for the spread of drugs as he was speaking at the beginning of an anti-drugs campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to a huge group of people in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the yoga instructor stated, ‘God knows about these actors. Salman Khan does drugs. I don’t know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s son (Aryan Khan) was found using drugs at a drug party. He went to jail. Drugs are everywhere in the film business. There are drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics,’ he fumed during a three-day ‘Aryaveer Sammelan’.’ Film stars and actresses are much worse’, he said.

Ramdev made the unfounded claims, and none of the people he cited have refuted them: ‘Liquor is provided during elections. We should take a pledge that India shall be free from any drug addiction. For this, we will begin a campaign’.

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, who was detained in the ‘drugs-on-cruise’ case last year, was exonerated due to a lack of evidence. After serving 20 days in jail, he was released on bail. Following the shocking murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, a number of cinema figures were interrogated as part of an alleged ‘Bollywood-drugs nexus’ probe.