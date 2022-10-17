The latest action by Egypt’s cultural establishment to combat the enormously popular genre is the temporary ban on electro-beat ‘mahraganat’ vocalists, which was declared on Sunday by the state-affiliated musicians’ union.

Mahraganat, often referred to as ‘electro-shaabi’ or mainstream electro, has a large audience and mainly utilises computer-generated and synthesised beats.

In socially conservative Egypt, a cultural powerhouse in the Arab world, some purists consider the frank lyrics, which touch on issues like love, power, and money, to go beyond acceptable moral bounds.

In a statement released on Sunday, the union stated that it had ‘decided to temporarily stop permits provided to mahraganat singers in order to completely analyse their situation (and) in order to protect Egypt’s cultural worth.’

Mustafa Kamel, an Egyptian singer, took over as the union’s leader while the suspension took place.

His predecessor, Hani Shaker, had led a campaign against what he called an ‘unacceptable’ genre, issuing a decision in February 2020 to ban mahraganat performers from clubs, cafes, hotels and concert venues.

‘This kind of music which is loaded with sexual innuendo and offensive language is completely unacceptable. That’s why we have pulled the plug on it once and for all,’ Shaker said at the time.

The measure was unevenly enforced.

A committee will be established in the coming days to investigate the situation and decide on a course of action, which might include a permanent ban, according to union spokesperson Tarek Mortada on Sunday.

The move, he said, is to ‘preserve public taste in the country.’