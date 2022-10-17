Explosion rocks Kyiv; city attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’; Ukrainian presidency

Exact one week after Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital, journalists with AFP reported hearing several explosions in Kyiv on October 17, 2022 in the morning. From 6:35 until 6:58 in the morning, there were three explosions (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Just prior to the initial explosion, air raid sirens were heard.

The central Shevchenkivsky neighbourhood of the city, according to the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko, was the scene of one of the explosions. ‘Ahead of the scene are all services. Details will follow. Continued airborne alert. Remain in shelters!’ Speaking on social media, Klitschko. The largest wave of attacks against Ukraine in months occurred on October 10 when Russian missiles descended on Kyiv and other towns around the country.

The attacks resulted in at least 19 fatalities, 105 injuries, and a widespread uproar. On October 11, Moscow carried out more attacks, albeit on a lower scale, targeting energy facilities in western Ukraine far from the battlefield. The attacks, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were in retribution for an explosion that destroyed a vital bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula that Moscow has seized. Putin expressed pleasure on Friday and stated that ‘for now,’ there was no need for more significant attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian presidency: ‘Kamikaze drones’ struck Kiev

On October 17, 2022, early in the morning, multiple explosions were reported in the capital’s Shevchenkivsky neighbourhood, prompting the chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, to claim that Kyiv had been attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’. On social media, he claimed, ‘The Russians think it would benefit them, but it reveals their desperation’.