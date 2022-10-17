Kerala governor to appoint temporary VC for Kerala University

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan has reportedly decided to move on with the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VC) to Kerala University. The stern move comes after expelling 15 members who were absent from the Senate meeting that was held recently.

The Governor also demanded the list of teachers who have completed 10 years of service at Kerala University, MG University, Kannur University, Calicut University and Kochi University. The governor has asked for the list to consider the senior professors for the temporary charge of Vice Chancellor, if a vacancy for VC comes up.

The tenure of the Kerala University Vice Chancellor will expire on October 24. The procedures for the VC appointment are proceeding at a snail’s pace as the university representative has not been selected in the search committee formed by the governor. Hence, the governor has decided to appoint a professor as temporary VC, considering the expected delay in the appointment of VC. Though the governor usually derives a solution in such circumstances after discussing with the state government, the current developments are progressing under the sole discretion of the governor.

The governor is considering the possibility of appointing senate members for filling the quorum of the search committee to facilitate appointment procedures of VC. Though a meeting of the Senate was convened following the governor’s ultimatum to nominate a representative to the search committee, it had to be called off due to the full quorum not being present. The 15 members who chose to stay away were expelled. The Raj Bhavan has decided not to back down and take drastic action against dissenters.