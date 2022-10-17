Protesters block highways and march to the Secretariat in Vizhinjam.

On Monday, protesters will block roads at eight spots in the Thiruvananthapuram district to raise concerns about the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport and to voice opposition to the state government’s position.

The Samara Samithi claimed that attempts are being made to put an end to the uproar and that the administration is ignoring the protest at the port gate. From 8.30 am to 3 pm on Monday, they would block roads at Attingal, Kazhakootam Station Kadavu, Chacka, Thiruvallom, Vizhinjam, Poovar, and Uchakada as part of the protests organised by the Samara Samithi.

At 11 am, there will be a march from the Martyrs’ Column in Palayam to the Secretariat.

On October 19, protests will take place in district offices, according to the Samara Samithi, and an afternoon art and cultural gathering will take place in front of the Secretariat.

The commotion began on August 16. As soon as possible, the port development must resume, thus the administration is expected to hold conciliation discussions.

The cabinet subcommittee will meet with the demonstrators after discussing with the chief minister. Ahamed Devarkovil, the minister of ports, assured the Adani Group at their recent meeting that the uproar will be settled quickly.