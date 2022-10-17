SpaceKidz India comes up with a unique photoshoot that shows the powerful story of India and its prowess in sciences

In the past 75 years after gaining its independence, India has made significant advancements in science and space research. The launch of a CubeSat that was created and assembled by 750 female students from all around India added a particular touch to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

While the satellite was lost in space as a result of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle’s (SSLV) malfunction, Isro and SpaceKidz India’s effort aimed to encourage females to major in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in high school and beyond.

Now, SpaceKidz India has created an original picture shoot that portrays the compelling tale of India and its expertise in space sciences.

A team of six rural young girl scientists who had worked on the AzaadiSAT came together with SpaceKidz India head Dr. Srimathy Kesan to give the message that India is not only the hub of culture but also science.

Here are some of the pictures: