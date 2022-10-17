The CBI to grill Manish Sisodia today on excise policy scam; 144 imposed outside his Delhi residence

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday about the excise policy scandal. By 11 a.m., Sisodia will be ready to join the probe at its headquarters. A group of AAP MLAs gathered before the interrogation and met Sisodia at his home. Sisodia addressed a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after getting the CBI summons pleading with him to recognise his constitutional responsibility to uphold public order. The following are the story’s major developments:

In connection with the Delhi liquor scandal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia will be questioned by the CBI today. Manish Sisodia’s home has increased protection, and police officers have been stationed there in advance of his interrogation. He is being met at his home by AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Kuldeep Kumar. In front of Sisodia’s home, the Delhi Police implemented Section 144. In case the AAP employees staged a demonstration, more police officers are stationed on Monday to prevent unwanted situations.

According to the CBI’s FIR, Sisodia is the primary suspect. Under IPC sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of Accounts), the CBI has filed a formal complaint. Sisodia is accused of giving liquor industry executives a Rs 30 crore tax break, according to the charges. It is claimed that the extension was issued at the licence holders’ request. By breaking excise regulations, the policy rules were created. Additionally, it claimed that Sisodia and a few other liquor barons were actively involved in administering and transferring the unjust financial advantages obtained from liquor licence holders to governmental employees, who are also charged in the case.