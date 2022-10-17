UNICEF: 4 million children pushed into poverty due to Ukraine conflict

4 million children in eastern Europe and Central Asia are now living in poverty as a result of the economic consequences from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to UNICEF on Monday (October 17).

According to UNICEF, ‘Children are paying the worst burden of the economic catastrophe brought on by the war in Ukraine.’

It added that since 2021, four million more children in eastern Europe and central Asia had fallen into poverty as a result of the violence and growing inflation.

In order to reach this findings, UNICEF examined data from 22 countries.

Children in Russia and Ukraine have been particularly impacted since Moscow attacked their neighbour in February.

‘With an additional 2.8 million children currently living in homes below the poverty line, Russia is responsible for about three-quarters of the increase in the number of children living in poverty as a result of the Ukraine war and a cost-of-living crisis in the entire area,’ according to UNICEF.

The adverse economic impact of Western sanctions on Russia was amplified by the country’s enormous population.

The second-highest percentage of children living in poverty, 500,000, are in Ukraine, according to UNICEF.

Romania came in second place, with an additional 110,000 kids living in poverty.