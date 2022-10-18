Access granted to Russia and Belarus to the ANOC General Assembly

The Executive Council of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) announced on Tuesday that delegations from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to attend the organization’s General Assembly.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) instructed sports governing bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in February.

The invasion, which Russia refers to as a ‘special military operation,’ was staged in Belarus.

The IOC, which counts Russia and Belarus among its 204 NOCs and has not imposed sanctions on either committee or its elected leaders, has indicated in a statement that it will continue to abide by the decisions of the ANOC Executive Council.

The statement added, ‘The NOCs of Russia and Belarus are still recognised by the IOC and are entitled to attend the ANOC General Assembly as any other recognised NOC.’

The ANOC ‘stands in solidarity with the Olympic community in Ukraine and shares the NOCs’ deep concerns over the war in Ukraine.’