An apartment complex in Ukrainian coastal city of Mykolaiv hit by Russian missile

One of three explosions reported early on Tuesday in the port city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine involved a Russian missile and hit an apartment complex, according to a Reuters witness.

The downtown building’s one wing was entirely demolished by the rocket, leaving a sizable crater. The witness claimed that a fire crew extricated a man’s dead body from the wreckage.

Residents of the building were taking cover in the basement when the missile hit. According to a local, the deceased man was in the basement of the wing that collapsed when the missile hit it.

An S300 missile was identified by a local authority.

According to officials, a drone attack on Sunday night damaged storage tanks for sunflowers at the Everi marine terminal in Mykolaiv and ignited oil that was flowing.